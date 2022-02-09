Dr. Dre Enlists The Talents Of Two Deaf Rappers For Super Bowl Halftime Show

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was already getting much hype due to the impressive lineup of OG Hip-Hop legends taking part in the festivities, but Dr. Dre is taking things up a notch by adding a bit of a surprise to the highly-anticipated event.

According to The Huffpost, the good doctor has just added two more rappers to a lineup that includes himself, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem, and they’re both deaf. Sean Forbes and Warren “WaWa” Snipe have just been penciled into the star-studded lineup of performers at this Sunday’s big game and will be the first deaf rappers to perform in the show’s 55 year history.

Speaking to the Detroit Free Press, Forbes said “The doors to accessibility are busted wide open with something like this.” Though he couldn’t reveal exactly what was in store for his performance he did say he would be accompanied by Eminem and Snoop. Interestingly enough Forbes father was familiar with people inside of Eminem’s circle and was a regular at Ferndale’s 54 Sound studio, where Em created much of his early material.

“So this is very much a full-circle moment, being from Detroit, being part of the Eminem camp — or even going back to being 12 and listening to N.W.A., Dre and Snoop on my Walkman,” Forbes said.

The man is no stranger to the game as his 2020 album Little Victories topped Amazon’s sales charts on the week it dropped. Not bad.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show kicks off this Sunday when The Los Angeles Rams take on The Cincinnati Bengals in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Will you be watching? Let us know in the comments section below.

