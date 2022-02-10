Peep The First Trailer To ‘Jurassic World Dominion’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Jurassic Park franchise is set to come to an epic conclusion this summer when Jurassic World Dominion stomps into theaters and in its first official trailer we get a glimpse of what we can expect come June.

Picking up where Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left off, Chris Pratt and company find themselves in a new world where the dinosaurs who’ve made their way off the island are now reclaiming various parts of the world as their own. From the cities to the sea, the T-Rex’s, Raptors, and the brand new Atrociraptor are causing havoc to human kind’s way of life and it’s on Chris and Jurassic Park OG’s Laura Dern (Ellie Statler), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) to help him figure out how to correct the 90’s experiment gone terribly wrong.

Filled with action sequences promising to have you on the edge of your seats and lowkey rooting for the dinosaurs to body a hero or two, the trailer to Jurassic World Dominion has us eagerly waiting for June to get here so we can find out exactly how this franchise will come to an end and whether or not the dinosaurs will takeover the world. Our money’s on no, but you never know.

Check out the trailer to the Colin Trevorrow-directed epic below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out come June 10.

