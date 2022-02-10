Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is gearing up to perform for the Big Game Halftime Show this weekend but is apparently unbothered about not getting paid to perform at the annual sporting event.

In a recent interview with The Cruz Show, the legendary songstress called the upcoming halftime performance an “opportunity of a lifetime” while also confirming to the show’s hosts that the performances are usually unpaid. However, Blige is unbothered about not receiving compensation for her appearance at the event because of the exposure that’ll come from just being seen on such a large stage.

Donning a neon yellow jacket with her blonde locs in loose curls, the songstress explained, “listen, you’re gonna be paid for the rest of your life off of this. People are gonna be knocking at your doors. They don’t have to pay me, but if they was paying it would be a lot of money.”

Check out a clip from the nterview below.

According to the show’s host, the artists who usually perform during the halftime of the annual Game tend to see their music sales increase following their performance. In fact, according to Variety, after The Weeknd performed at last year’s halftime show, almost every one of his songs landed in the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs, and Mary is hoping for that same impact following her performance.

This year’s halftime show is gearing up to be one for the books and joining Mary on stage will be Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg, as they take over Los Angeles for the biggest weekend in sports. Will you be watching?

