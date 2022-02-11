Jerry Harris Of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

When the Emmy-winning Netflix show Cheer went viral in 2020, stars of the pro cheerleading-focused docuseries became overnight sensations to the point that even Oprah included them in her “Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour” just a month after the premiere of Season 1.

However, as quickly as fame was granted to the cast, infamy would strike for one standout in particular after it was discovered in September 2020 that fan-favorite Jerry Harris was being accused of soliciting sex from teen boys and being in possession of child pornography.

After a year of legal woes that even delayed Season 2 of Cheer for all of 2021, Harris has now taken accountability for his pedophilia by pleading guilty in the case that could see him serving up to 50 years in prison.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ obtained a statement from Jerry’s attorneys, which states on his behalf that he wants to “take responsibility for his actions and publicly convey his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case,” also adding that sexual abuse Jerry himself faced during childhood as a cheerleader “perversely made him believe that this sexual conduct was normal when it’s not.” The statement also noted his prison therapy and treatment for mental health, with lawyers adding, “Jerry will spend the rest of his life making amends for what he has done.”

More on his original charges below, via TMZ:

“The ‘Cheer’ star was in Chicago Federal court Thursday where he entered the plea to 2 charges — receiving child porn using interstate commerce and traveling over state lines with intent to illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

Harris had been under investigation by the FBI for allegedly soliciting minors for sex back in May 2019. The feds say Jerry requested sexually inappropriate photos from teen boys, which they sent to him.

The judge told Harris sentencing guidelines call for him to get up to 50 years in prison — but it’s ultimately up to the judge who will announce Harris’ sentence in a June 28 hearing.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Jerry was said to be 19 years old during the offense, with his alleged victims stated in the criminal complaint as 13 years old. The teens were able to provide Snapchat and text message screenshots to show how perverse his requests for nude photos and sexual acts actually were.

For those wondering, the topic definitely comes up in the recently-released new season of Cheer. See the trailer below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Jerry Harris Of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison After Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case was originally published on blackamericaweb.com