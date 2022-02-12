The City Girls Show Off Their Beach Bodies While Celebrating Yung Miami’s 28th Birthday

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami is still celebrating her 28th birthday with a tropical beach vacation that would make anybody jealous and most recently, the rapper’s partner JT joined the festivities to make it a real party!

Taking to Instagram, JT shared a fun video of the duo dancing the day away while showing off their bikini bodies on the beach. In the video, Yung Miami opted for a tiny black and white striped two-piece bikini. She wore her hair in long, soft beach waves that were blowing in the ocean breeze as she danced alongside JT.

JT, on the other hand, wore an all-red ensemble including a red two-piece bikini and a red oversized shirt that she rocked as a coverup. JT opted to wear her hair long and straight with a part on one side. The “Act Up” rapper took to Instagram to share the fun video, writing, “Happy birthday to my baby, I love you. Words couldn’t explain! We’ve grown so much into (ourselves) that ppl just don’t get it! But you know what’s up with us CITY GIRLS 4L!!!! Ps. she thought I wasn’t coming I popped up, my lil baby 28888888 “

Check out the video of the dancing duo below.

“ its alwayss yalll for me,” one of JT’s five million Instagram followers wrote underneath the video while another said, “ I love to see it!” and another wrote, “red looks good on JT!”

Rumors have been circulating that Yung Miami is actually on a baecation with her rumored boo, Diddy, even though the rapper has repeatedly denied that the two were dating. According to Yahoo!, the duo were seen landing in the British Virgin Islands together to celebrate the rapper’s birthday as Times Caribbean reportedly posted a clip of them and a few others leaving the airport.

No matter who she’s with, we love to see Yung Miami enjoying her birthday vacation, and looking good while doing it!

Don’t miss…

Yung Miami Is ‘Ready For More’ In The Fashion World

Yung Miami Brings In The New Year With Diddy In A Curve-Hugging Gold Gown

The City Girls Show Off Their Beach Bodies While Celebrating Yung Miami’s 28th Birthday was originally published on hellobeautiful.com