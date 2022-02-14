Listen: Deante’ Hitchcock Debuts New Single “Neck Up” Ahead of Forthcoming EP ‘Everyday the 14th’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Grammy-nominated Atlanta rapper Deante’ Hitchcock celebrates Valentine’s Day with a new single titled “Neck Up.” This is his first single off of his forthcoming EP, Everyday the 14th, dropping February 17th.

While it’s not the most romantic song for Lover’s Day, it is quite honest. “Neck Up” mixes a blend of smooth, R&B production against Deante’s distinct, lyrical flow for a sultry late night bop to get you and your boo in the mood. The track also features additional vocals from rising singer and songwriter Bairi and rapper Dende. The single switches perspectives throughout the track, taking listeners on a journey through the wants and desires on both sides of a relationship.

“There’s something about selfless acts that can put a smile on someone’s face,” Deante’ says about his new single. “Bring peace to a stressful day, and add color to a dreary world .”

Deante’ is graciously sharing what men really want on Valentine’s Day singing a catchy melody on the hook, “only want it from the neck up.” In the visual, Deante’s fictional video boo gets herself prepared for a casual, cozy moment in the rapper’s car. It ends exactly the way you would expect it to, with just the “neck up.” We will let you all watch it for yourselves.

The talented lyricist has several impressive EPs in his discography from Good, So Much for Good Luck, Just A Sample and Just A Sample 2. In 2019, the Atlanta rapper secured a highly coveted position on the Grammy-nominated J. Cole and Dreamville compilation album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III, which is currently RIAA-certified platinum. A year later, Deante’ released his debut album BETTER May 2020, which featured appearances from Guapdad 4000, Kenny Mason, Ro James and more.

Be sure to check out Deante’ Hitchcock’s latest single “Neck Up” here and pre-save his upcoming EP, Everyday the 14th, dropping Thursday, Feb. 17 here. Check out the official video below.

