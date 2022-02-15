Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM Launch ‘The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther’ Podcast Series

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

King T’Challa may not be returning to the MCU’s Black Panther, but the character still thrives in the hearts and minds of Marvel fans. especially those of us who long to see as Black representation in the superhero comic and film genres. Now, with Black History Month in full effect, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM announced the February 14 premiere of a new podcast series that will educate listeners about the full history of T’Challa from his 1966 introduction into the Marvel universe to now.

Here’s what we know about The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther series, according to a press release sent to Cassius:

The six-episode documentary podcast, hosted by New York Times best-selling author Nic Stone (“Shuri,” “Dear Martin”), explores the comic book origins of the Black Panther through conversations with the creators who shaped T’Challa’s journey, celebrates the innately Afro-Futuristic world of Wakanda, and analyzes the larger social impact of the character.

The History of Marvel Comics: Black Panther brings writers, artists, and historians together to share a story that only Marvel can tell. The show features exclusive interviews with notable talent including Brian Stelfreeze, Christopher Priest, Don McGregor, Joe Quesada, John Ridley, John Romita Jr., Reginald Hudlin, Ta-Nehisi Coates, and more.

Stone will be guiding us in a virtual behind-the-scenes tour of the history of T’Challa giving old fans and new ones a look at the character and how he became the Black Panther as well as the creation and evolution of Wakanda. And being that the Black Panther was introduced to the world during the latter part of the civil rights movement and the early beginnings of the Black liberation movement, it will be interesting to learn about how the character and his story developed at such a pivotal time in Black history.

“As thrilling as it’s been to watch Marvel’s first Black superhero leap his way to the top of fan-favorite lists over the past few years, getting to dig into his origin story with the people who made him (and the characters around him) is truly the coolest thing I’ve ever gotten to do,” Stone said in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans to hear from the individuals who have spent almost 60 years shaping, expanding, and humanizing our beloved King of Wakanda and Black Panther, especially as his world continues to grow.”

According to the press release, “The series will initially be available exclusively on the SXM App and Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts. Episodes will be widely available one week later on Pandora, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms in the U.S.”

As a decades-long Marvel fan who has been waiting a long time for T’Challa to get his shine, news of this podcast series is almost as exciting for me as the 2018 premiere of the Black Panther’s first solo MCU film.

We can’t wait to tune in, how about you?

—

Photo: Getty

