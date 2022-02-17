The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ciara and Russell Wilson are serving First Family vibes in a new family photo that should be on display in the White House. Ciara and Russell, who recently made headlines for their sultry NFL Honors looks, popped up on our timelines dripping family fashion again to support their patriarch of the family at the Bart Starr Awards.

Ciara looked sophisticated in a collared 16Arlington dress with feather detail on the wrists; styled by Kollin Carter. Russell looked dapper in navy blue suit, but it was Future Jr., princess Sienna and baby Win Harrison who really stole the show.

In a behind the scenes clip on Ciara’s page, Sienna can be seen getting pampered and prepared in a lovely pink dress.

Russell was honored at the awards where he thanked his kids in his heartwarming acceptance speech. “I want to thank my kids,” he said before calling out Future Jr., asking “What do I tell you every morning before school? Be a leader.” Going through the whole clan, he ended on Ciara. “You represent patience,” he said. “From the moment I met you, you’ve been patient.” Russell shared a clip on his social media. “So proud of you baby,” Ciara wrote in the comments.

The Wilson family continue to serve us style and #familygoals. When they aren’t slaying, they’re working together on joint business ventures like their R&C fragrance.

The Wilson’s Serve First Family Fashion At The Bart Starr Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com