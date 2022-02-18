The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Storm Reid took to Instagram recently to give us glam in a black and white SS ’22 Prada look that was everything!

Styled by Jason Bolden, the 18-year-old actress served face and full confidence in the black and white look that featured a black blazer dress with a mini train that flowed past her ankles and dragged the floor. She paired the look with a white collared shirt underneath and accessorized the ensemble with minimal makeup except for dramatic eyeliner and silver jewelry, donning black pointed-toe pumps on her feet. She wore her hair in a half down, half braided hairstyle adorning silver and gold clips throughout the braided look. “small waist pretty face @prada ,” the Euphoria actress captioned the IG pic. Check it out below.

But this wasn’t the only LEWK that Storm Reid served on the social platform. She then took to IG to share a Reel of her night out in her stunning Prada look, showing off the ensemble from various angles. “Last night with @prada #PradaModeLA,”she captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

“Get off my neck!,” one of the actress’s two million Instagram followers commented on the stunning IG video while another said, “This hair is ,” and another wrote, “OH IT’S LIKE THAT HUH ?? .”

We’re loving this sophisticated look on the teenage star!

Don’t miss…

Storm Reid Becomes The Latest Ambassador For New Balance

The Glow-Up Is Real! 10 Times Storm Reid Killed The Fashion Game

Storm Reid Posed For The ‘Gram In Black And White Prada Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com