Ciara Posed For The ‘Gram In YSL Jean Boots And Faux Locs

Ciara took to Instagram to give us vintage CiCi vibes and we’re loving it!

Yesterday, the songstress took to the social platform to show off her YSL jean boots which were a pair of blue jeans connected to blue jean boots. She paired the look with an oversized jean shirt which featured an exposed fleece lining at the collar. She accessorized the fashionable ensemble with a plethora of gold chains, including a gold belt chain and statement-making gold chain necklaces that she wore dropped around her neck. As for her hair, she wore her golden brown and blonde locs in a faux loc style that featured locs and spiral curls throughout.

“YSL Jean Boot. Chains on Chains. Faux Locs. Vintage CC vibez :),” she captioned the IG photo set. Check it out below!

“Yassssss ,” one of CiCi’s 30.8 million Instagram followers left underneath the fashionable photo while another wrote, “this look !!” and another was simply stuck on her hair, commenting, “Baby. This hair! Everything.”

But this wasn’t the only time this week the wife and mother sent Instagram into a frenzy over her fashionable posts. Just a few days ago, Ciara took to the platform once again but this time to show off her fashionable family as they got ready to support dad Russell Willson who was honored at the Big Game breakfast last weekend. In an adorable IG Reel, Ciara showed how she, her husband, and the entire Wilson family preps to have their photos taken in honor of the big day with their three littles in tow including eleven-year-old Future Zahir (whom Ciara shares with ex-fiancé Future), seven-year-old Sienna, and eleven-month-old Win.

@DangeRussWilson “Family Shenanigans #Family, ” Ciara captioned the energetic Reel which showed the family getting glammed and ready to support proud papa Russell.

Check it out below.

We love a fashionable family!

