Championships: Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood Welcome Newborn Baby

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Los Angeles Rams have another player to double up on big wins after Super Bowl Sunday. Odell Beckham Jr. and Lauren Wood have welcomed a newborn baby.

As per Huffington Post the all star wide receiver is having a hell of a month. On Thursday, February 17 he and his girlfriend had their first child together. The couple shared the good news on 2.22.22 via a very emotional and enthusiastic Instagram post on OBJ’s account. “Man man man. Where do I even begin? This is as real as it gets. This last week has been one that I truly could never forget. I had never been more prepared and focused for a game in my life, I was ready to go nuclear and perform at the highest level that I ever had in my career. I knew it and I felt it in my soul, I was in my biggggest bag n nothin was goin to stop me.” he wrote.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native went on to confirm that his new baby is the highlight of his life. “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I’ve ever had in my life arrived here on earth! The words, I can’t even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me … a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better.” Beck also put heavy respect on Wood for her courage during the delivery. “Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much. And so the journey continues; 2-22-22; the stars are all aligned; surgery was a success. Like I’ve said all along “IT WAS WRITTEN.”

The duo originally announced Lauren was pregnant back in November 2021 but have been romantically linked in 2019. OBJ joins his teammate Van Jefferson as his wife went into labor midway into the big game. Congrats to the family.

Photo:

Championships: Odell Beckham Jr. And Lauren Wood Welcome Newborn Baby was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: