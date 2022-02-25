JAY-Z Owed $4.5 Million in Royalties From Parlux Fragrances, Court Order

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It seems that JAY-Z’s dealings with his former cosmetics partner are not quite over. A court has ruled that Parlux Fragrances owes him over four million dollars in royalties.

As per Complex the legendary rapper has a big bag coming to him. Page Six reports that that on Thursday, February 24 an appellate court ruled in his favor charging his former fragrance manufacturer for withholding payments concerning Jigga’s “Gold Jay-Z” cologne. The “Song Cry” rapper partnered with Parlux Fragrances back in 2013 but things went left when the brand claims that he did not live up to the end of bargain with in regards to promoting the product. The perfumes company filed a lawsuit in 2016 but the case didn’t go to trial until 2021 where a jury found JAY-Z not guilty.

In turn Carter countersued for unpaid royalties. The Appellate Division, First Department says that JAY-Z and his company S. Carter Enterprises “are entitled to summary judgment on their royalties counterclaim.” Justice John Higgitt wrote “the record is clear: Parlux sold licensed products after July 31, 2015, but failed to pay royalties on those sales”.

Earlier this week it was announced JAY-Z has partnered once again with Michael Rubin and his company Fanatics to purchase the legacy sports apparel brand Mitchell & Ness.

Photo: Neil Mockford

