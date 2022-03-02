Mary J. Blige Set To Produce Lifetime Film Inspired By Her Hit ‘Real Love’

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige is officially set to executive produce a film based on her classic single, “Real Love.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the R&B queen will executive produce a Lifetime coming-of-age drama entitled Real Love, a film inspired by the 1992 breakthrough hit. The film will follow Kendra, “a studious teen who sets off on her own for the first time to attend college in upstate New York. But when she meets her film class partner Ben, her plans are thrown for a loop. Despite disapproving parents, financial hardships, and competition to become top students, Kendra and Ben fall for one another and “ultimately learn the meaning of real love,’” as stated in the movie’s press release.

Aside from executing producing the film, Mary will also include additional music from her extensive catalog in the highly anticipated release.

“I wrote ‘Real Love’ based on my real-life experiences and my fans connected to it in a deeply personal way,” the R&B songstress said of the film in a statement. “It’s exciting to now use this song and my music to create a new story by way of film, continuing to build on a pillar of the foundation of my production company, Blue Butterfly. My passions for acting and music now include developing diverse stories with music as the backdrop.” But this won’t be Mary’s first time wearing the executive producer hat as she also executive produced her 2021 Amazon Studios documentary, Mary J. Blige’s My Life, as well as the 2020 original movie The Clark Sisters: The First Ladies of Gospel alongside Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott. “Mary is one of those phenomenal talents that can do it all,” said Tanya Lopez, EVP of scripted content at Lifetime . “We are so thrilled to be able to partner with her again on this new opportunity to bring her music to life in the form of a movie that we know audiences will love.”

