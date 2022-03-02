The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Joe Freshgoods is about to get a bigger seat at the table with New Balance. The company has appointed him Creative Director effectively immediately.

As spotted on Hypebeast the Chicago, Illinois native is keeping his talents at the sports apparel brand. Senior leadership slotted him as their new Creative Director. To no surprise his first initiative “Conversations Amongst Us” ties back to his passion towards community. Together with Black Soles, an employee-led group fostering a supportive and impactful space for Black employees, the collaborative campaign will honor the Black community, not only during Black History Month, but throughout the year. Joe will spearhead the concept and inspiration, capturing the conversations amongst the Black community while simultaneously promoting new dialogue amongst people of all races.

“This project is a bit different for me. It isn’t just an apparel and footwear collection. It’s a timestamp and a deep dive into the importance of communication and community. I wanted to approach this from a different lens from how brands usually celebrate and spotlight Black people. ‘Conversations Amongst Us’ isn’t a marketing blurb, it’s simply the truth.”

In conjunction with the launch of “Conversations Amongst Us” we can expect new colorways of the New Balance 2002, 574, 550 and the KAWHI Signature 2 sneaker models. The fashion lifestyle site also says that apparel to match these feet pieces are also on the way. Additionally NB Brand ambassadors Kawhi Leonard and Storm Reid will also participate in the program as well.

Photo: New Balance

Sole Collector: Joe Freshgoods Appointed Creative Director At New Balance was originally published on cassiuslife.com

