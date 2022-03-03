Rihanna Redefines Pregnancy Style With Sheer Lingerie Fit At Paris Fashion Week

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Just when you think Rihanna can’t outdo herself she does; with ease. She took pregnancy style to new heights at Parish Fashion Week and we are here for it.

As per Madam Noire the “We Found Love” singer made head turns once again at the recent Dior fall winter 2022 fashion show. Accompanied by her boyfriend A$AP Rocky she arrived looking like a gothic pin up girl. RiRi wore a Dior black lace baby doll dress that left very little to the imagination including her matching black under garments. She added her depth to her look by layering a black leather trench coat over her shoulders. Additionally she was adorned with matching silver jewelry on her ears, neck and hands but it was her pregnancy bump that was shining the most.

Earlier this month she shared her thoughts on expecting for the first time and how that plays into her style. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles. “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform,” she continued. “You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good. I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

Rumors have her due date as sometime this summer but she has to confirm.

