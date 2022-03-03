Megan Thee Stallion Shares Behind The Scenes Looks Of Her Latest Photo Shoot

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram today to share a few behind-the-scenes images from her latest photoshoot, and she looks good!

The self-proclaimed hot girl shared a few looks from her photoshoot with CR Fashion Book as she kicks off the first of six-starstudded magazine covers. For her photoshoot, the “Savage” rapper was styled by Luxury Law who embodied her in looks from her favorite show, “American Horror Story.”

For the high fashion shoot which launches worldwide March 15, Meg rocked a variety of all-black looks that were everything! For one look, the rapper wore a black lingerie set with oversized black sleeves and in another look, she wore a black bodysuit with an oversized fur hat. For her next look, she rocked a slicked-back hairstyle with swooped-edged, long black nails and a deep black smokey eye. She shared a few BTS images and videos to her Instagram page to allow fans an up-close and personal look at the upcoming cover story.

“Behind thee scenes @crfashionbook ,” she captioned the photo set for her 27.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Meg’s followers reacted immediately to the stunning images, flooding her IG comment section with their stamps of approval. “My heart ,” one fan wrote while another commented, “gorgeousssss ” and another said, “Get it wifeyy .”

But this wasn’t the only time Meg looked stunning in an all-black ensemble. Last month, she took to the social media platform once again to share a few looks from her night out on the town. For this ensemble, she rocked a leather mini skirt with a matching leather jacket and added racy lace undergarments underneath the look, and showed off her best assets while posing for the ‘Gram. She accessorized the look with sheer gloves that she wore over her hands and wore her hair in big, soft curls which she let fall to one side of her face.

Check out the look below.

Don’t miss…

Megan Thee Stallion Shares Behind The Scenes Looks Of Her Latest Photo Shoot was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: