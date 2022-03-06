Zendaya Is Pretty In Pink In Maison Valentino’s New Monochromatic Collection

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Zendaya is undefeated when it comes to fashion and she has no plans of taking her foot off our necks anytime soon!

Today, the Euphoria actress was spotted giving fashion lovers an exclusive look at the new rose-colored Maison Valentino collection as she wore the monochromatic look to perfection. For this cheerful look, Zendaya rocked an all-pink suit equipped with oversized pink pants, a deep-v-neck pink blouse, and a pink trench coat while arriving at the Maison Valentino fashion show in Paris that debuted the new Pink PP collection.

“Pink is a form of freedom that exists maybe nowhere else in the realm of color,” the Valentino Instagram said of the color chosen to represent its new clothing collection. And because of this, it’s only fitting that Zendaya, the brand’s latest ambassador, is among the first to unveil the new look, as seen in this BTS video on Instagram of her arriving at the power fashion house’s exclusive runway show.

Check it out via WWD’s Instagram below.

​

The fashion powerhouse also shared a visual of Zendaya modeling the new look to perfection, captioning the short motion graphic, “Pink is the color of love, community, energy, and freedom. @zendaya gives us an exclusive look at the rose-colored, monochrome world of the Maison’s latest collection, revealed today in Paris.”

Check it out below.

Is it safe to call Zendaya a fashion icon yet?

