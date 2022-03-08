EXCLUSIVE: Jeremih Talks Being Nervous About Making Acting Debut In ‘Power Book IV: Force’ & More

The next chapter in the Power Universe, Power Book IV: Force, is here. With the crime drama changing locations from New York to Chicago, it made perfect sense that songwriter/ singer Jeremih, a native of the windy city, is involved in the show.

Like Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the latest spinoff show focused around Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and his drug-dealing, Christmas-canceling exploits introduced a new opening theme song. Thanks to Power’s infectious theme song “Big Rich Town,” featuring 50 Cent and R&B crooner Joe, the opening theme songs are just as essential as the show in some cases. Since Force is introducing some new energy, it made sense that it features a new song called “Power Powder Respect,” and since it’s in Chicago, the Queens rapper enlisted the help of Jeremih and Lil Durk to add the Chi-Town flavor to it.

We spoke with Jeremih about working on the new song before the show’s release. During our conversation, he talked about how the song came together and revealed he stars in the Power Book IV: Force. We were pleasantly surprised to learn the “Oui” crafter was more nervous about acting in the show, being that it was his first time than working on Power Book IV: Force’s new theme song.

Step into the interview below.

Cassius Life: The Power theme song is a big deal, and it’s a big deal amongst Power fans, and 50 Cent and Trey Songz know that very, very well. When 50 approached you to be a part of “Power Powder Respect,” were you nervous at all?

Jeremih: No, I wasn’t thinking about it like that. You asked me, but Joe definitely set the tone for the Power universe, and [I] love what Charlie Wilson also did, from what I’ve heard outside of the other things. On set, I was nervous as far as actually being a part of the show, but on a mic, you [are] probably never going to catch me nervous.

So, I didn’t think about it like that. I actually look at it as fun. It’s like if I was hooping, I’m going to the gym, so I know I’m going to get this bucket. That’s how I feel when I’m on the mic. So, luckily he was able to take a liking to it, and I had no clue that Lil Durk was going to be a part of it as well. But I thought being in Chicago. It was the perfect blend.

CL: Now, with the Power theme song, the hook is the most important part. As you pointed out, Joe was the most intricate part of the song as well. So, what was the creative process of coming up with this song?

Jeremih: I like to create. What people don’t know is actually [this] is my first, my first placement under production. I actually made the beat as well. So, I had pulled up the track I made on, on FL (Fruity Loops) and me and my homie, my artist Mike Daley. Also, we were just shooting around some ideas for not only that, but I sent 50 a couple [of] ideas, and he just liked it. I sent that one back, and as usual, I’m at the crib right now. I go right downstairs after I get going and go in the studio and just see what I can do cause I ain’t got no job. Every day, my job was to find a job. So, that’s what happened that day. And then he hit me back with it.

Like I said, I didn’t know Durk was going to get on it. 50 came at it exactly how I thought he could ride on that type of style beat. And I also told him I got more beats if, “oh, you like that?” So I sent them some more, [to] see what he could do with him. So that was really the whole, the way the production went or the productive way we made that up, the intro.

CL: It’s safe to assume you’re a big Power fan. So, does Jeremih have a favorite Tommy or Power moment that sticks in his mind? Like throughout the other Power shows?

Jeremih: Tommy [is] definitely one of one when it comes to acting, as I’ve seen him in other films. I’m like, man, okay, he definitely got it. And what he doesn’t know is even while I was on set, I was taking notes because this was my first time acting. So, as of just being on film on camera, I was just taking notes. He didn’t know that I was stealing some of his like little things he was doing. But he definitely is one of one I’m looking forward to actually seeing, as I’ve seen all the other seasons and of Power, as well as I’m looking forward to seeing this, whether I was in it or not.

You can catch up on all the latest episodes of Power Book IV: Force season one on Starz right now.

Photo: Starz / Power Book IV: Force

