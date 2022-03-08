Where My Girls At: 15 Girl Power Songs To Get Your #InternationalWomensDay Started

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today is International Women’s Day which means it’s time for the ladies to be more amped and empowered than ever. To get your day started, here are 15 Girl Power anthems that will set International Women’s Day off right!

Beyonce – “Run The World”

Whitney Houston – “I’m Every Woman”

702 – “Where My Girls At”

Katy Perry – “Roar”

Beyonce – “Formation”

NeYo ft. Jamie Foxx – “She Got Her Own”

Mary J Blige – “Good Woman Down”

Janet Jackson – “Control”

Webbie ft. Lil Boosie & Lil Phat – “Independent”

Destiny’s Child – “Independent Woman”

TLC – “No Scrubs”

Christina Aguilera – “Beautiful”

Lil Mo – “Superwoman”

Alicia Keys – “Girl On Fire”

Beyonce – “***Flawless”

