Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At Kim Kardashian On Instagram

Ever since shooting his shot at well-known lesbian, Young M.A, Kodak Black has developed a rep for taking swings and misses at whichever young lady that catches his eye and now he’s got Kim Kardashian square in his crosshairs.

Taking to Instagram to flirt with the newly declared single woman, Kodak posted a picture of himself and Kim wearing similar outfits and captioned it with “You Need A Real Nigga Out Dat Pompanoya Bae , Ain’t Even Gone Play Real Gangsta @kimkardashian.” Can’t help but wonder why these rap dudes have no respect for Pete Davidson at all. That man has been publicly dating Kim Kardashian for a hot minute now, but Kodak either doesn’t know or doesn’t seem to care at all.

All that being said, if Kodak is out and about with his feelings for Kim, you have to wonder how many more men (and maybe women) are sliding in her DM’s trying to woo her off her feet these days. Drake maybe? Some NBA players? Pete better be on his “A” game because you know the sharks are circling Kimmy Cakes these days.

But now that KB has taken to IG to shoot his shot, are Kodak fans going to come for Pete Davidson now like Ye fans have? Is Kanye West going to address Kodak at all or is he going to strictly focus on “Skete” if anything? Would Kim Kardashian actually dump Pete for Kodak? Nah, we don’t see that happening but you never know.

What do y’all think about Kodak Black tempting Kim Kardashian on social media? Is he an upgrade over Pete Davidson? Let us know in the comment section below.

