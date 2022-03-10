Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Greg McMichael Says Son, Co-Defendant ‘May’ Be Racist: Lawyer

One of the men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery is attempting to throw his two co-defendants under the bus by painting them as anti-Black racists in a desperate attempt to be acquitted in the federal hate crime trial that resulted in three guilty verdicts.
The lawyer for Greg McMichael, whose son, Travis fired the shotgun that killed Arbery in rural Georgia in 2020, filed a motion this week trying to distance himself from his son and William “Roddie” Bryan — who filmed the brazen vigilante shooting — by claiming there is no proof his client racially profiled Arbery, let alone harbored any racist animus. Instead, the motion said, it was Travis McMichael and Bryan who are on record as saying the N-word and associated Black people “with criminality,” according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The motion was just one of several filed this week from lawyers representing the father and son, who apparently are having a hard time accepting their federal hate crime convictions last month. Each of their lawyers filed separate motions that were aligned in their shared mission: to convince the court that the prosecution failed to prove Arbery was killed on a public road.
“The government’s evidence showed only that the developer offered to dedicate the Satilla Shores neighborhood streets to the county, but the county did not expressly or implicitly accept that offer,” Amy Lee Copeland, who represents Travis McMichael, wrote in her motion. “As a result, sufficient evidence does not support a finding that Glynn County ‘provided [or] administered a public street in the Satilla Shores neighborhood.’”
The McMichaels were convicted of one count of using force and threats of force to intimidate and interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race.
But Greg and his attorney filed a separate motion to try to show that he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.
“It also should be noted that the government presented the jury with no evidence that defendant Gregory McMichael uttered the ‘n-word’ or other racial epithets against African Americans, despite presenting copious evidence on this point against the other two defendants,” attorney A.J. Balbo wrote in part of the motion.
The mic-drop moment of Balbo’s motion came when daddy McMichael threw his son and former neighbor directly under the bus. He said prosecutors never proved his client is racist against Black people while pointing out that “the government admitted evidence and testimony demonstrating that defendants Travis McMichael and William Bryan may have.”
Translation: Greg McMichael’s lawyer told the court that Travis and Bryan might be racist, but his client surely is not.
As of Thursday, there had been no motions filed on behalf of Bryan.
Travis McMichael was described in court as a raging racist by the defense’s witnesses as well as the prosecution when the accused murderer’s “best friend” admitted under oath that the two of them “exchanged text messages littered with racist tropes and ugly stereotypes about African-Americans and Asians,” according to a report at the time in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Bryan also told investigators that McMichael called Arbery a “fucking nigger” after shooting the jogger three times at close range with a shotgun.
Defense attorneys for the three men admitted their clients used racial slurs in the past but said their words had no bearing over their decision to approach Arbery the day they killed him.
According to prosecutors, Travis McMichael texted a friend that he loved his job because “zero niggers work with me.” They also have a testimony that McMichael said while watching a video of a Black man playing with fireworks, “It’d be cooler if it blew the fucking nigger’s head off.”
Greg McMichael had also been heard using insensitive racial remarks when speaking to a former co-worker. Prosecutors claim Greg said during a conversation about the death of civil rights icon Julian Bond, “Those Blacks are all nothing but trouble.”
Prosecutors also alleged Bryan was upset when he learned that his daughter was dating a Black man and said she “has her nigger now.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the FBI couldn’t access Greg McMichael’s iPhone to verify racist text messages because of the device’s passcode.
The hate crime convictions came one day ahead of the second anniversary of the trio ambushing Arbery while he was out jogging in what’s been widely decried as a modern-day lynching. The guilty verdicts also came less than two months after the three convicted murderers were given life sentences in prison.
On Nov. 24, 2021, the McMichaels and Bryan were found guilty and convicted of felony murder and other charges for the murder of Arbery on Feb. 23, 2020. The 25-year-old Arbery was jogging through a subdivision in the rural Georgia town of Brunswick when the McMichaels racially profiled him, armed themselves and purportedly attempted a citizen’s arrest. Travis McMichael shot and killed Arbery in broad daylight in the middle of a street, claiming self-defense in court.
SEE ALSO:
Here Are The Folks Who Could Still Be Held Accountable In The Killing Of Ahmaud Arbery
Hate Crime Convictions Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Bring Closure, Not Justice, Civil Rights Leaders Say
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
A Disturbing Timeline Of Ahmaud Arbery's Killing And Murder Investigation In Georgia
1. October 20191 of 50
2. November 2019
2 of 50
This video is from 11/17. Larry English called 911 on 11/18 and said he had a problem with "other people" the night before. This appears to show that day and is from English's attorney. There is no record of neighbors calling 911 this day, based off records from Glynn Co 911 pic.twitter.com/BXlyYEaBcL— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 15, 2020
3. Dec. 20, 2019
3 of 50
Police told the homeowner where #AhmaudArbery was last seen to contact Greg McMichael if his cameras caught someone on his property. McMichael in turn gathered a posse & began hunting for Ahmaud, or someone who fit his description, catching up with him on 2/23/20– killing him. pic.twitter.com/BmlmW636f5— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 16, 2020
4. Dec. 20, 2019
4 of 50
This is the man that set the plan in motion that led to the murder of #AhmaudArbery.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 18, 2020
ROBERT RASH is a Glynn County Police Officer.
He instructed a homeowner to contact Gregory McMichael to deal w/ trespassers.
McMichael and his son formed a posse and murdered Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/ZqZg567Agp
5. Feb. 11, 2020
5 of 50
Larry English’s attorney gave me this video from Feb 11. It shows the incident outlined in my story when Travis McMichael called 911 and saw someone in the home. On 2/23, he and his father thought the Abrery was who they saw on the 11th pic.twitter.com/C2gVJCJ3xQ— Wright Gazaway (@WrightKATU) May 14, 2020
6. Feb. 23Source:Getty 6 of 50
7. Feb. 27, 2020
7 of 50
This is the DA who blocked the arrest of 2 white supremacist TERRORISTS after they murdered an innocent black man execution style while he was jogging in his neighborhood— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) May 9, 2020
JACKIE JOHNSON NEEDS TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE FOR OBSTRUCTING & ENDANGERING THE LIVES OF BLACK MEN
ARREST HER pic.twitter.com/ngSIEGMCq1
8. Feb. 27, 20208 of 50
9. Feb. 29, 2020Source:Getty 9 of 50
10. March 2020
10 of 50
If you’re wondering why no charges were initially filed on the murderers of #AhmaudArbery, it’s because D.A. George Barnhill immediately concluded Arbery was a criminal & that he attacked the men who were hunting him.— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) May 7, 2020
This is letter Barnhill sent to the Brunswick authorities pic.twitter.com/vsGCboful7
11. April 2, 2020
11 of 50
Police report sheds more light on Satilla Shores shooting https://t.co/Zi6YVGTkhK— The Brunswick News (@Brunswick_News) April 2, 2020
12. April 3, 2020
12 of 50
Georgia District Attorney George Barnhill’s letter justifying the murder of #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Fat403OCkT— Jeff Gauvin (@JeffersonObama) May 7, 2020
13. April 1313 of 50
14. April 26, 2020
14 of 50
We’ll never know how often Black life is taken, justice denied:— Dr. Malinda S. Smith (@MalindaSmith) May 9, 2020
“Two Weapons, a Chase, a Killing and No Charges.
A 25-year-old man running through a Georgia neighborhood ended up dead. A prosecutor argued that the pursuers should not be arrested” @nytimes https://t.co/pJA6kSK6cj
15. April 28, 2020
15 of 50
Stand with us and demand that Ahmaud’s murders are charged in his death. They are not immune from prosecution and should be tried for murder. #IRunWithMaud pic.twitter.com/tb57wtfNE4— Georgia NAACP (@Georgia_NAACP) April 28, 2020
16. May 5, 202016 of 50
17. May 5, 202017 of 50
18. May 7, 2020
18 of 50
The arrest of murderers Gregory and Travis McMichael.#JusticeForAhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/Cb6pqZRKdO— TaiLotus🥂 (@tnycngozi) May 8, 2020
19. May 8, 202019 of 50
20. May 8, 2020
20 of 50
On what would have been his 26th birthday, people were jogging 2.23 miles in his honor to signify the date he was killed by Gregory and Travis McMichael, who racially profiled and shot the jogger in Brunswick, Georgia. #IrunwithMaud #IRunwithAhmaudhttps://t.co/V2KuBaeKjx— NewsOne (@newsone) May 9, 2020
21. May 9, 2020Source:Getty 21 of 50
22. May 10, 2020
22 of 50
NBC’s @ReporterBlayne spoke with AG Chris Carr about why he made call to request the U.S. DOJ to step in to investigate the handling of Ahmaud Arbery case. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/mWNSwZIrl2— Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) May 12, 2020
23. May 11, 2020
23 of 50
Another huge WIN for #JusticeForAhmaud! At the family’s demand— a special prosecutor will replace Tom Durden the S. GA prosecutor that sat on the case until video of Ahmaud’s murder was leaked. Joyette Holmes is out of @cobbcountygovt. Her office is being reviewed for conflicts. pic.twitter.com/rcuQ7UPOfE— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) May 11, 2020
24. May 12, 2020Source:Twitter 24 of 50
25. May 13, 2020
25 of 50
“Ahmaud, I am so sorry. I should have stopped them,” reads the note. “I am so sorry.” The card was not signed by a name and no more information or context was provided, including when the card was left there. https://t.co/nzzY5aNple— NewsOne (@newsone) May 14, 2020
26. May 14, 2020Source:Getty 26 of 50
27. May 18, 2020
27 of 50
Because this story wasn't bad enough now we discover Lindsay McMichael, the daughter and sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s alleged killers, posted a picture of Ahmaud’s deceased body to snapchat pic.twitter.com/RwTwzrAXAG— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 19, 2020
28. May 18, 202028 of 50
29. May 20, 2020Source:Getty 29 of 50
30. May 20, 2020
30 of 50
Today, the GA Congressional Delegation co-signed a letter to U.S. AG William Barr and Asst AG Eric Dreiband, encouraging the use of “all possible Federal resources to achieve full justice, transparency, and accountability in the case of Mr. Ahmaud Arbery.” https://t.co/8FcMZEEKWF— John Lewis (@repjohnlewis) May 20, 2020
31. May 21, 2020Source:WJAX 31 of 50
32. May 25, 2020
32 of 50
NEW: Attorneys for Ahmaud Arbery's parents announce that the Department of Justice will be investigating Arbery's killing and why it took so long to arrest the people responsible. See their statement here: pic.twitter.com/yfcnrT5SjV— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) May 26, 2020
33. June 2020
33 of 50
Reports of a photo op with the president or standing with the White House during the EO signing are false.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) June 16, 2020
Show me the civil rights leaders who are upset about families making a direct appeal for federal intervention after the murder of their loved one & I’ll show you a clown. pic.twitter.com/GXR5arB8Mz
34. June 17, 2020Source:WJAX 34 of 50
35. November 2020Source:Getty 35 of 50
36. December 2020
36 of 50
William ‘Roddie’ Bryan tried to publicly absolve himself of having any part in Ahmaud Arbery’s modern-day lynching, but this newly released bodycam footage confirms what we long suspected: He clearly used his truck to block Ahmaud's escape from the McMichaels! pic.twitter.com/UAms4LYS28— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 15, 2020
37. January 2021Source:Getty 37 of 50
38. February 2021Source:Getty 38 of 50
39. Feb. 23, 2021Source:Getty 39 of 50
40. April 2021Source:Getty 40 of 50
41. May 2021Source:Getty 41 of 50
42. September 2021
42 of 50
This is the mugshot of disgraced District Attorney Jackie Johnson who was just arrested today for her role in the coverup of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. pic.twitter.com/OKF2xKkV3Z— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) September 8, 2021
43. October 2021Source:Getty 43 of 50
44. November 11, 2021Source:Getty 44 of 50
45. November 11, 2021
45 of 50
Gough is big mad because Al Sharpton sat in the courtroom yesterday.— Serene 𓅓 (@MythSerene) November 11, 2021
He literally says, "We don't want any more Black pastors coming in here-"
Then something abt Jesse Jackson?
"If a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Col Sanders w/ white masks..."
WTF Gough? #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/GZUb4dNwRJ
46. November 24, 2021
46 of 50
Justice for #AhmaudArbery— Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 24, 2021
Thank God. pic.twitter.com/9g4pP04elo
47. January 7, 2022
47 of 50
BREAKING: Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan were sentenced to life in prison for the murder of #AhmaudArbery.— AJ+ (@ajplus) January 7, 2022
The McMichaels do not have possibility of parole, while Bryan is eligible in 30 years. pic.twitter.com/RDTha8psdl
48. January 31, 2022Source:Getty 48 of 50
49. February 16, 2022Source:Getty 49 of 50
50. February 22, 2022
50 of 50
BREAKING: The 3 white men who murdered #AhmaudArbery were found guilty of federal hate crimes.— AJ+ (@ajplus) February 22, 2022
Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan, already serving life in prison for murder, face additional life sentences. pic.twitter.com/ZfBla87hkc
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderer Greg McMichael Says Son, Co-Defendant ‘May’ Be Racist: Lawyer was originally published on newsone.com