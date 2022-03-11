The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

So, we’ve all heard of “catfishing” on the internet, but is there such a thing as “spouse-fishing?”

Apparently, there is.

Baby Phat mogul Kimora Lee Simmons was a victim of “spouse-fishing” committed by her estranged ex-husband, Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner.

“Tim testified under oath Tuesday he pretended for years to be his then-wife, Chinese heiress Judy Chan, and sent fake emails to his future wife Kimora when they began their relationship,” TMZ reported.

Basically, Leissner created a fake email account posing as Chan so he could convince Simmons he wasn’t a whole married man while he was trying to shoot his shot. In fact, his cyber act was apparently so convincing that Simmons invited Chan and her kids on multiple family vacations. Leissner, of course, declined those vacations while posing as his then-wife, but you have to admit it takes some Tinder Swindler-level savvy to impersonate your wife and have the woman you’re seeing on the side to like her so much she’s inviting her to vacay with the fam.

Leissner, who married Simmons in 2014, even admitted to faking divorce documents in order to marry her while he was still married to Chan.

Here’s more from TMZ:

The bombshell testimony is part of an ongoing embezzlement trial of Tim’s former Goldman Sachs colleague, Roger Ng … with Tim also testifying he used the fake email account to pose as his then-wife in conversations with Malaysian financier Jho Low, who has been separately charged with laundering billions of dollars, among other things.

Bruh, this man is wild. Don’t be surprised if Netflix premiers a new limited series titled, “Inventing Tim.”

Kimora Lee Simmons’ Ex-Husband Was Married And Cyber-Posing As Wife To Convince Kimora He Wasn’t…If That Makes Sense was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: