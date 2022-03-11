The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

You can’t see Kanye West doesn’t think outside the lines. The artist who now prefers you call him Ye has officially hired infamous blogger, reality star and Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee as his media manager.

The Daily Mail first reported that Ye brought on Lee to “[help] broker deals” be in charge of his “public image” per a source. This comes after Ye has basically kept himself in the media spotlight thanks to disparaging his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and sharing any all tea with his millions of social media followers with barely a filter in sight.

Lee doesn’t come without his own drama, he was forced to retract a debunked news report from Hollywood Unlocked that the Queen of England had passed away. After doubling down and saying that his sources were sound, he issued a retraction via a now-deleted tweet.

Variety has now confirmed that Lee has been hired with the title of “head of media and partnerships” by the “Power” rapper.

“I think after the interview on Hollywood Unlocked, it was clear that we had an aligned vision for leveling the playing field in media,” Lee says. “Ye voiced a vision for a company he was building, and that media was an arm of that, and he felt I could be an asset.”

The referenced video interview saw Lee basically letting Kanye West air his grievances, which at the time focused on his co-parenting issue with Kim Kardashian. The two then paired up again for The Future Brunch event in Los Angeles that was also livestreamed.

Added Lee, “The intention I had for him in that interview wasn’t to gaslight him for a headline…but to allow him space to speak his mind freely. The pickup from that interview was fair and allowed him to be human again.”

Lee plans to continue to run Hollywood Unlocked, which he started in 2015, while working for Ye. So much for conflicts of interests, eh?

Kanye West Hires Jason Lee As His Head Of Media and Partnerships

