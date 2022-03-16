Young Dolph’s Autopsy Report Reveals New Shocking Details About His Death

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center has released the autopsy report for the murder of Young Dolph, and it revealed some disturbing details.

Per FOX 13 Memphis, Young Dolph, born Adolph Thorton Jr., suffered 22 gunshot wounds that led to his tragic death, the autopsy revealed. The local news affiliates also state the report also includes wounds that entered and exited his body. They also revealed where the bullets hit.

Per FOX 13 Memphis:

The locations Young Dolph was shot include forehead, temple, face, right back, center back, left-back, right arm, left arm, left chest, left abdomen, right chin, right neck, right wrist, and right shoulder the report said.

Bruh.

The beloved 36-year-old Memphis Hip-Hop star was tragically gunned down at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Blvd while reportedly picking up cookies for his mom on Nov. 17, 2021. Two men, Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, and Cornelius Smith, were charged in connection with Dolph’s murder. There is an active warrant out for the arrest of Shundale Barnett for his involvement in the murder.

Devin Burns and Joshua Taylor have been named as persons of interest by local law enforcement in the murder of Young Dolph. The death of the “100 Shots” crafter preceded the murder of another Memphis Hip-Hop star Snootie Wild. The rapper, also 36 at the time of his death, was gunned down in Houston earlier this month. Authorities are still searching for the suspects in his murder.

The rapper’s deaths are just part of the gun violence currently plaguing the nation.

