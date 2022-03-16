50 Cent Says He’s Going To Put Mo’Nique Back On After Tyler Perry & Oprah Allegedly Blackballed The Comedian

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

50 Cent is riding behind Mo’Nique when it comes to her place in the industry.

The rapper said that he spoke with Tyler Perry about Mo’Nique and he confirmed that he has no issues with the comedian and actress.

“I talk to Tyler today he told me he never told anyone not to hire @therealmoworldwide and he is happy i decided to work with her,” 50 wrote. “He said he couldn’t speak for Oprah but he is sure she is fine with monique and has even brought her up for things monique has no idea about. I’m so happy for Mo right now!”

50 Cent shared on social media that he wanted to give Mo’Nique a second chance in the industry after she allegedly “blackballed” because of Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry. The issues stemmed from her refusal to spend extra time promoting Precious during the film’s awards campaign years back.

Mo’Nique’s last role in film or television was in 2016.

