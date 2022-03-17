Telfar Is Opening Its First Flagship Later This Year In NYC

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Telfar Clemens – the 37-year-old NYC-born designer whose “Bushwick Birkin” became the must-have accessory since the pandemic – visited Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club” to announce he will officially launch his first brick-and-mortar location some time later in 2022.

“There is [a flagship store] coming,” Clemens confirmed at the morning radio sesh. “We’re opening a store this year in New York City, and we’re still deciding where that’s gonna be, but I think, like, as… yeah, I don’t wanna say too much about it. But we’re opening a store this year.” Although he was mum as to an exact location, two of Clemens’ likeliest choices may be somewhere near his company’s headquarters by the South Street Seaport or one of the neighborhoods in his home borough of Queens.

This news comes two weeks before the end of March, when all product ordered during the third installment of Telfar’s Bag Security Program should be finished and ready to ship. It is also one month after the label debuted the Circle Bag, its priciest accessory yet at $567.

“It has more features; the strap is detachable. It’s a different bag that’s a different price,” Telfar said, defending the hefty tag. “There are designer bags that are way more expensive.”

Telfar also reissued its limited edition collection with UGG (their third time together, if you’re counting). It dropped noon ET Wednesday, March 16. All the small shopper bags (available in black, heather grey, chestnut, and natural) are already sold out as well as the medium shoppers in black, heather grey, and chestnut.

The collab between Telfar and the $5.7M American footwear company has other wares, too. Fans can purchase bucket hats, boots, T-shirts, robes, and more in preparation for a supremely stylish summer. Check out the UGG x Telfar limited collection before supplies run out by clicking here.

