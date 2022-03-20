Kanye West Out Of Grammys Lineup Due To “Concerning Online Behavior”: Report

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Trolling and harassment on the Internet does have its consequences. Kanye West has reportedly been removed from the Grammys lineup due to “concerning online behavior.”

In case you’ve been willfully avoiding his name, Ye has been firing virtual shots at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson for weeks. Part of the fallout has been many, including comedian DL Hughley, calling out and likening Ye’s behavior as stalking and harassment.

Now, according to The Blast, the showrunners of the Grammy Awards have decided to remove the “Power” rapper from the award show, citing his timeline, basically. Reportedly, Ye’s people received a call on Friday, March 2020 from the Grammy organizers telling him his services were no longer required “due to what they deem to be concerning online behavior.” A rep for Ye confirmed to Variety that Ye was out.

It’s not like the Grammys are breaking new ground. Recently, Ye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after he called comedian and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah a “k–n.” West was put on time out for violating Instagram’s hate speech policy. There is also the fact Trevor Noah will be hosting this year’s Grammy Awards.

Ye is up for five awards, including Album of the Year for DONDA. Wouldn’t it be something if wins, though? Other artists set to perform at the 64th Grammy Awards, which go down April 3, include Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, BTS and Lil’ Nas X.

