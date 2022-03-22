Wendy Williams Sets The Record Straight On Health and Bank Battle In New Interview

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

After months of rumors and speculation surrounding her health, daytime talk queen, Wendy Williams is finally speaking out.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’ TJ Holmes, Williams not only revealed that she’s ready to return to work after missing season 14 of her highly successful talk show, but also that her absence is not “health-related” noting that her doctor advised her that she has the “mind and body of a 25-year old.”

“Give me about three months,” she said via phone on Wednesday (March 16). “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing.”

Despite the health update, Williams did not appear on camera for unknown reasons, although Holmes shared that the daytime talk show host is back home in New York City after reportedly spending several months in Florida to be with her father and family. Even with her lack of face time on camera, Williams made sure to blast her bank Wells Fargo for publicly releasing information regarding their decision to freeze her bank accounts, stating that the queen of all media is of “unsound mind,” and believes “she is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation,” resulting in her inability to pay her bills and staff.

“They say that I need somebody to handle my account. And I don’t want that,” Williams said about the bank’s conservatorship request. “I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I’ve worked hard for my entire life. My entire life. I don’t lie, I don’t cheat and I don’t steal. I am an honest, hard-working person.”

When asked why she thinks the bank believes she’s not of sound mind, Williams said she believes it was in response to her taking time off.

“I want to spend more time with my family. And you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don’t like that. I’ve worked hard every single day, even on days when you know, I might have a little cold. If I was sick because you know, my back — or you know, when I got the lymphedema and stuff like that — I would still do my show. But quickly, not long time, very quickly, it went bad regarding this money thing.”

While she didn’t give any specific information regarding when her show would return, Wendy did take time to shout out her fans noting that The Wendy Williams Show will be returning “bigger and brighter than ever.”

“This is what I would love to say to my Wendy watchers: Keep watching because I’m going to be back on the Wendy show bigger and brighter than ever.”

Check out the full interview below.

Wendy Williams Sets The Record Straight On Health and Bank Battle In New Interview was originally published on hiphopwired.com

