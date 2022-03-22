Regina King Will Serve As A Co-Chair At The 2022 Met Gala

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Coronavirus uprooted and changed the way the Met Gala was produced in previous years. After a brief hiatus in 2020, New York City’s most glamorized fundraiser re-emerged in September 2021 with a slight facelift that involved masks, vaccinations, and a new schedule.

Last year, the Met held the first part of their fundraising event in September to coincide with New York Fashion Week. This year, the annual gala will commence on May 2nd, returning to the month where it’s been traditionally held for years.

Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka were a few of the notable names that served as co-chairs of the event in 2021. This year Regina King will be one of the Met Gala co-chairs. King has been off the radar following the sad and untimely death of her son, Ian Alexander, Jr, who died two days after his 26th birthday. This event will mark King’s subtle re-emergence to red carpet world, as she has been understandably missing in action for most of the awards show season.

September was a celebration of America: A Lexicon Of Fashion, and this year the gala will take it a step further to explore the principles of American style. In America: An Anthology of Fashion will highlight the style pillars that help craft American fashion. Although European designers buy tables at the Met Gala and invite celebrities to sit at their tables as long as they’re dressed in their designs, it would be nice to see more American designers featured on this year’s carpet. Less Louis Vuitton, more Laquan Smith, and Sergio Hudson, please.

Slowly but surely, New York City is tapping back into their festive energy now that Covid restrictions have been lifted, and the spread of the virus has been controlled. Get ready to experience glamor like none other for this year’s Met Gala.

