With Kanye’s recent antics such as harassing his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian and cyberbullying her new beau, Pete Davidson, it really didn’t surprise many when The Grammy’s banned Yeezy from performing at this year’s awards show. But Damon Dash feels that the Recording Academy have no right to judge Kanye for anything he’s done, doing or will do.

According to TMZ, Damon Dash is so upset that Kanye is forbidden from performing at this year’s Grammys event that he basically wants to go out and “make our own Grammys.” Maybe they can get publicity on Kanye’s upcoming social media website (per French Montana) whenever he gets that up and running.

Keep in mind that though Kanye isn’t allowed to perform onstage at The Grammy’s, he is allowed to attend to accept an award should he win one in the five categories he’s been nominated in. Still, Dame says he’s encouraging Kanye to skip the awards show altogether as he feels “They gotta respect our culture.” We feel Dame on that. We’re still not over Macklemore getting Best Rap Album over Kendrick Lamar in 2014. That was a prime example of the Recording Academy being out of tune with a genre they were judging that year. Just sayin.’

Whether or not we get out own Awards show remains to be seen, but in 2022 anything is possible.

Should be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Damon Dash Calls Out The Grammy’s For Canceling Kanye West Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

