Kanye West Hires Nur Abbas, Nike’s Former Design Director, To His YEEZY Brand

Kanye West‘s YEEZY just shook up its upper ranks by making Nur Abbas the organization’s new head of design. Abbas had been with Nike for the past five years, according to his LinkedIn page, and was the Swoosh’s design director of their ACG line since November 2020.

Per a statement from YEEZY, Abbas “will work to further expand the YEEZY empire, working directly with Ye to direct and launch special projects for the Yeezy brand.” In his new role, Abbas is also in charge of Ye’s merchandise (including the STEM player) as well as take over the YEEZY Gap design team for Mowalola Ogunlesi, who quietly exited the company sans explanation.

“I’m energized to work with Ye because he cares so deeply about design and moving culture forward,” Abbas told WWD in an exclusive interview. “At YEEZY and GAP, I’ve met some of the most talented people and teams, and I’m looking forward to working with them all to extend this new creative vision to the world.”

News of Abbas’ appointment comes at the same time that some fans of Gap Inc. are asking the clothing label to stop working with Ye. West’s 24-hour Instagram ban and his disinvitation from this year’s Grammy Awards According to Bloomberg, a number of people have publicly made the request on the company’s social media pages — and Wall Street is taking note. “Investors might react positively if Gap did cut ties with Ye, since he could become an unwanted distraction,” Morningstar analyst David Swartz told the publication.

However, one party that has begun divesting itself of YEEZY is Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In 2018, she publicly revealed that West had made her part owner of the brand as thanks for her support. She was even seen rocking YEEZY footwear on her social media platforms as late as Easter Sunday 2021, after divorce proceedings had started between the couple.

But two months prior, Forbes revealed that Ye had regained total ownership of his $1.26 billion company once again. And Page Six reports that Kardashian recently started selling her pre-owned YEEZY wares though her Kardashian Kloset website. Not everyone wants to take a walk in her shoes, though.

“Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a ‘billionaire’ is so GROSS,” said one Redditor. Another person took a dig at Miss Kardashian’s ill-received business advice and wrote that “nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!” So the pair of black mesh mule-style heels have been taken down from Kardashian Kloset – for now.

