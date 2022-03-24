Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Top Its Predecessor

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Many regard Marvel’s epic 2018 superhero flick Black Panther to be the greatest in the MCU, particularly when it came to providing a positive example within the underrepresented history of Black heroes.

Veteran Hollywood queen Angela Bassett played a huge part in making the movie a success, bringing her legendary acting prowess to the role of Ramonda, Queen Mother of Wakanda and the one who birthed Black Panther himself. With this year’s arrival of the highly-anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the celebrated actress says this film will exceed the well-deserved hype given to the first one.

During a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bassett spoke with enthusiasm about what we should expect from Wakanda Forever. Although tight-lipped on revealing the actual plot, she did confirm that we’ll get the film this November and describes it as “amazing,” going on to add, “Our director, Ryan Coogler [is a] writer, director [and] perfect leader — it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to top [Black Panther] 1.

It goes without saying that Bassett’s comment makes for a Shaq-sized statement to say the least. Not only is Black Panther currently one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time, it also single-handedly made stars out of everyone involved and still holds major cultural relevance amongst the Black community. There’s also the fact that Chadwick Boseman’s 2020 death will see drastic changes to the titular character, so we can only hope Angela’s premature confidence in the upcoming film meets expectations.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to hit theaters on November 11, 2022. Are you excited to see it? Better yet, do you think it can top the first film, especially with the absence of Chadwick Boseman? Let us know!

