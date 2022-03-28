The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

For some actors, playing a character that goes on to become a cultural fan-favorite can often turn into a lifelong bond — sequels, prequels and maybe even a cartoon series are just some of the ways they get tied into the role for life.

Tyler Perry and his unmistakeable portrayal as Madea, most recently in the 2022 Netflix film A Madea Homecoming, has become so bonded together that it’s impossible to see one without the other. It appears the famed movie mogul feels the same way about his female alter ego, so much so that he might even be getting into “Madea mode” while in the bedroom.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

While sitting down with Vanity Fair for one of their classic lie detector tests — the same one that made those Keke Palmer memes go viral a few years back — Perry slipped up and jokingly admitted to using his distinct Madea voice while in conversation. “Never — um, no,” he says while jokingly clearing his throat. After giving a sly look to the polygraph examiner, he goes on to admit, “Sometimes. Once. On occasion — OK, during sex,” before singing a rendition of “Hello” by Adele in the key of Madea.

While we’re certain Perry meant it all in good fun, which the full interview proves to be overall, many reacted questionably to his TMI confession. Some deemed it as weird and cringe-worthy due to Madea’s screeching tone, while others egged on his fetish and gave him props for sparking a new kink.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Watch the full interview below and let us know what side of the “Madea Goes XXX” debate you’re siding with on this one.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Tyler Perry Says That His “Madea Voice” Comes Out During Sex was originally published on blackamericaweb.com