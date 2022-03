THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As the Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock continues to dominate the current news cycle, there has been some positive benefit to one of the entertainers. According to a second party seller, Rock’s comedy tour saw a visible uptick in sales after Smith struck him on stage over the weekend after a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

Chris Rock will embark on his worldwide “Ego Death” tour today (March) 30 in Boston and already, fans are shelling out big bucks to see the veteran standup comedian deliver his set at various venues. TickPick, the second party seller, claimed via a tweet that sales are through the rough after the shocking moment that saw Smith smack Rock in the face during the live broadcast of the Oscars.

“Ticket Sales For Chris Rock Comedy Tour See Uptick Since Oscars Incident,” read a tweet from TickPick’s account.

Rock’s tour will also take him to Australia and New Zealand among other tour stops.

For tickets, click this link.

—

Photo: Getty

Ticket Sales For Chris Rock Comedy Tour See Uptick Since Oscars Incident was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: