Spirit.Ed: Bisquit & Dubouché Adds To Cognac’s Lasting Legacy As An Elevated Drinking Experience

Among the varieties of fruit brandy available in the marketplace, cognac stands apart due to its unique designation and stand of excellence amongst imbibers. Recently, Spirit.Ed had the pleasure of joining the first tasting of Bisquit & Dubouché in the United States, adding to cognac’s lasting legacy as an elevated drinking experience.

Vincent Chappe, who has served as the Ambassadeur Global De La Maison Bisquit & Dubouché (BIS-KEET & DEY-BOO-SAY) since 2018, joined the call with other media professionals in early March for the tasting. During the call, Chappe patiently explained the 200-year history of the cognac brand founded by Frenchmen. Alexandre Bisquit and Adrien Dubouché. Chappe, who was born in the Cognac region of France, has a long history in the world of cognac and spirits on the brand and marketing side but also has deep experience in the distilling and upkeep of the product offering.

Bisquit & Dubouché was gracious enough to send us their VSOP and XO expressions of their cognac, which Chappe instructed us of the former to serve chilled. As we always mention on Spirit.Ed, this is an educational space first and foremost and we’ve never thought to store our cognac in the freezer before serving until that moment. Upon the first sip, the measurable sweetness of the grape and aged finishing is completely harmonious; deceptively smooth and easy to drink, Bisquit & Dubouché’s VSOP may become our new go-to cognac sipper.

Moving on to the XO, the cognac was served at room temperature and like its predecessor, the smooth sweetness wins but this time with a mature finish due to the extra aging. Chappe acknowledged our suggestion that the VSOP would make a fine Sazerac or Old Fashioned or can be enjoyed simply neat or on ice. Aged for a minimum of four years, this falls in line with other comparable VSOP cognacs.

For the XO, no mixing is allowed! We’re largely joshing of course, but this liquid should not be marred by any outside additions. Aged for a minimum of 10 years, the deep smokiness never overpowers the cognac grape. It actually acts as an enhancement in this case. We imagine this bottle would serve as a great centerpiece of discussion due to its elegant design, matching the quality of cognac inside.

Now available in America, Bisquit & Dubouché can be easily obtained via Reserve Bar, which carries both expressions along with one offering of an engraved XO bottle for those who want to splurge.

