Viola Davis Leaves Fans Shook With Michelle Obama Resemblance In ‘The First Lady’ Trailer

Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady. While the official trailer dropped a few weeks ago, Davis reminded us all of her elite acting chops when she tweeted a clip from the teaser to wrap up Women’s History Month with the caption, “She didn’t just speak up, she spoke out.”

Fans pointed out Davis’ commitment to her character, pursing her lips in a Michelle Obama fashion and wearing makeup to make her eyebrows appear thinner.

Davis stars alongside O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), who portrays Barack Obama, and Lexi Underwood (“Little Fires Everywhere”) and Saniyya Sidney (“King Richard”) who Malia and Sasha Obama. Michelle Pfeiffer embodies Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson plays Eleanor Roosevelt.

The Showtime website describes the 10-episode series as “A revelatory reframing of American leadership through the lens of the First Ladies. Starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt, this series delves deep into the Ladies’ personal and political lives. Exploring everything from their journeys to Washington, family life, and world-changing political contributions, the impact of the White House’s women is no longer hidden from view.”

Check out the full trailer, below:

