Steve Harvey Has His Foot On Our Necks With His Latest Fit

Steve Harvey took to Instagram to show off his latest look as styled by his talented stylist, Elly Karamoh.

 
Steve Harvey - Family Fued Live

Steve Harvey’s style game is still going strong and we’re not mad at all!

Recently, the television host and radio personality took to Instagram once again to show off his latest fit and he looked quite dapper in his shiny, black, Dolce and Gabbana suit. Styled by his talented stylist Elly Karamoh, he paired the look with a tan, Louis Vuitton ss’99 leather trench coat which he wore over his shoulders with the collar popped to add a bit of flair to the look. He accessorized the ensemble with dark shades and leather shoes and struck a post for his millions of Instagram followers while visiting Harlem New York over the weekend.

“HARLEM NEW YORK,” he simply captioned the fly photo. Check it out below. 

“Show out baby 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Steve’s wife and fellow fashion icon Marjory Harvey commented underneath her hubby’s photo while another follower wrote, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥lol Steve still got it🔥🔥🔥.”

Aside from Steve’s wife Marjorie, the 64-year-old’s stylist Elly is one of the people responsible for the comedian’s newfound, elevated style, telling GQ last year that his stylist is the one who gave him permission to rock a new, elevated street style. “Facebook Watch came along and said, ‘We don’t want you to dress like you did on your talk show. We want you to dress like you do in your day-to-day.’ So I went to Elly and said, ‘OK, man, they’re going to let me do my thing. I need your help to help me get the stuff that I like, because I don’t know where to buy half of this stuff.’ So that was the beginning of it right there: they took the shackles off and didn’t require that I dress as a game show host all the time.”

Do you love this look on Steve?

