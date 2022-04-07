After weeks of anticipation and an intense Senate hearing, Ketanji Brown Jackson has officially been confirmed to be the next U.S. Supreme Court Judge.
The historic vote makes her the first Black woman to serve on the highest court in America.
Vice President Kamala Harris, a fellow powerful Black woman in politics, presided over the Senate during its groundbreaking vote given her capacity as president of the Senate. 51 year-old Jackson received a majority party line vote of 53-47, nabbing only three Republican votes.
More on this amazing feat for KBJ below, via AP News:
“Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, solidifying the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court. She joined Biden at the White House to watch the vote, embracing as it came in.
During the four days of Senate hearings last month, Jackson spoke of her parents’ struggles through racial segregation and said her ‘path was clearer’ than theirs as a Black American after the enactment of civil rights laws. She attended Harvard University, served as a public defender, worked at a private law firm and was appointed as a member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
She told senators she would apply the law ‘without fear or favor,’ and pushed back on Republican attempts to portray her as too lenient on criminals she had sentenced.”
Although the first Black woman, Ketanji Brown Jackson follows Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas in terms of Black justices. She’s also the sixth overall woman in the position, and by joining Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Amy Coney Barrett makes for the first time in history that four of the nine justices are women at the same time.
Congrats, Queen KBJ! May your tenure be filled with much success and make way to positive change in our society.
Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Full Confirmation As First Black Female U.S. Supreme Court Judge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com