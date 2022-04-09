Hip-Hop Wired Presents: 10 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week (4/3-4/9)

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Given that the music industry release model is totally shifted due to digital access to vast libraries of songs via streaming services, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with all the releases. Here at Hip-Hop Wired, we’ve put our ears to work and amassed a collection of 10 of the best new Hip-Hop songs for this week.

To do away with the idea of ranks and the like, the collection of songs below is in alphabetical order and not numbered on purpose. Our criteria for selecting songs was simple: if the song bangs, could fit on a variety of playlists, or just stands out for a unique reason, we added it. Much like our CRT FRSH bi-weekly playlist, the songs below will feature established artists alongside up and comers.

For now, check out the 10 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week from Hip-Hop Wired.

42 Dugg & EST Gee – “Everybody Shooters Too”

Detroit’s 42 Dugg and Louisville’s EST Gee just dropped off their collaborative project Last Ones Left and it’s what you’d expect from two of the more notable rappers of their generation and lane. On the track “Everbody Shooters Too,” the chemistry between the pair is refreshing and is an apt introduction to their respective sounds.

BIA ft. J. Cole – “LONDON”

BIA’s grind is impressive and although she’s put in the work with huge tracks like “Whole Lotta Money,” she’s still preparing a proper debut album. The Massachusetts-born rapper dropped off a new heater in “LONDON,” featuring a verse from Dreamville honcho J. Cole.

billy woods feat. Breeze Brewin, El-P – “Heavy Water”

The New York underground is stacked with a lot of young legends but billy woods and his mastery of dense poetics might not be everyone’s cup of tea yet still deserves a listen due to the ambition alone. The latest project from woods is Aethiopes and is solely produced by Preservation. The track “Heavy Water” features Breeze Brewin of the Juggaknots and El-P for an old-fashioned cypha-style posse cut.

Doechii – “Crazy”

Doechii, formerly known as Iamdoechii, was a standout feature on Isaiah Rashad’s The House Is Burning album and seemed destined for stardom. Now with the mighty Top Dawg Entertainment machine behind her, Doechii drops off the chaotic “Crazy” track along with a video that has folks talking.

Fivio Foreign – “Confidence”

Fivio Foreign positioned himself as the King of New York Drill and his new album B.I.B.L.E. is the best representation of that sound to come out of the city in some time. Across a potent tracklist, a standout track is “Confidence” featuring a comfortable A$AP Rocky.

Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA – “No Singles”

Pittsburgh’s Girl Talk is no stranger to the stoner raps of Wiz Khalifa and Smoke DZA and a new collaborative album Full Court Press with Wiz and Big K.R.I.T. adds to that potent connection. One of the standout tracks is “No Singles” with all the aforementioned gentlemen doing what they do best.

IDK – “Taco”

IDK, formerly Jay IDK, always seems to catch one despite the wider public being slow to acknowledge his artistry. The Prince George’s County, Md. native’s latest track “Taco” is more of what we hope to hear from IDK in the coming years.

Pusha T & JAY-Z – “Neck & Wrist”

Pusha T will soon deliver his latest album It’s Almost Dry and his audio barrage began this year with a number of standout appearances. With “Neck & Wrist,” King Push is paired next to JAY-Z, who delivers another effortless verse addressing Faizon Love’s doubts about Hov’s time in the streets.

Real Bad Man feat. The Alchemist, Boldy James, Evidence, Stove God Cooks – “Pot Of Gold”

Real Bad Man is a hard act to describe because we don’t know if it’s a label, a producer, a bunch of producers, a band, etc. What we do know is that they put out a lot of heat and RBM’s latest set On High Alert, Vol. 4 is no exception. The track “Pot Of Gold” finds The Alchemist and Evidence (collectively known as Stepbrothers) delivering verses alongside Detroit’s Boldy James, a past collaborator, and Syracuse’s Stove God Cooks.

Vince Staples – “THE BLUES”

Still in his 20s, Vince Staples has accomplished plenty in his ongoing career that he could comfortably hang his hat on. Luckily for the world, the Long Beach, Calif. native is very active as an artist and his fifth studio album RAMONA PARK BROKE MY HEART showcases his deft penmanship plus an uncanny gift for detail. Although the project as a whole is strong, the album closer, “THE BLUES” is the one for us.

