He The Best: DJ Khaled Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame [Photo]

DJ Khaled gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today (April 11). After a laundry list of major accomplishments, the award-winning DJ, record executive, and record producer receives his well-deserved star.

Khaled’s career features six albums, four top charting singles, and four Grammy nominations. His friends and collaborators Fat Joe and Sean Combs joined DJ Khaled to speak at the ceremony, which took place this morning next to Amoeba Music. Khaled was also joined by rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, his wife and two children.

The star becomes the 2,719th star since the Walk of Fame’s completion in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.

This is a major accomplishment for DJ Khaled who began his journey as a radio host on Miami radio station WEDR-FM (99.9) in 1998 with Luther Campbell, better known as Uncle Luke.

Khaled’s rise has been beautiful to observe. He released his debut album Listennn… the Album in 2006, which reached No. 3 on Billboard’s rap and R&B/Hip Hop charts. His second album We the Best the following year and landed at No. 2 on both charts.

His last five albums have topped the charts. Some of his biggest singles include “I’m the One,” “Wild Thoughts” and “Popstar.”

Khaled won a Grammy for “best rap performance” in 2020, which featured vocals by the late Nipsey Hussle and John Legend on keys. His other Grammy nominations came in 2016 for “best rap album” for Major Keyand in 2021 for his contributions to H.E.R.’s Back Of My Mind, which was nominated for album of the year.

The acclaimed DJ and producer shared an Instagram post todaya with the caption saying, “GOD DID !!!!!!!!!! !!!!!!!!!! @wethebestmusic !!!!” Check out the post below.

Major congrats to DJ Khaled for his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

