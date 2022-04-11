THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kodak Black might need a solid reminder that Jada Pinkett-Smith is very much a married woman and given recent developments, his left and right cheeks are in clear and present danger. The Florida rapper recently took to Instagram Live to shoot an errant romantic shot towards the wife of Will Smith but also praised the former Fresh Prince in a seemingly backhanded fashion.

As grabbed by DJ Akademiks, the “Super Gremlin” star took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the assumed relationship woes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in the wake of the Oscars incident between Smith and Chris Rock. According to Kodak, real name Bill K. Kapri, he believes that Pinkett-Smith doesn’t deserve Smith as a husband and instead believes he’s a better fit.

In the same breath, Kodak went on to praise Smith for sticking by his woman and displaying integrity. It’s all a lot.

Check out the video below.

—

Photo: Getty

Kodak Black Shoots Errant Romantic Shot Towards Jada Pinkett-Smith was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: