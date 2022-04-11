THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West stays in the news cycle. The latest from the prolific “free thinker” is that he’s actively seeking “behavioral” treatment but only if it goes down in a “luxury” facility.

Please keep in mind that this info doesn’t come directly from Ye’s usual communication channel of choice, Instagram, but via unnamed “sources.”

According to Page Six, of course, someone allegedly on the Kanye Squad says, “West’s team has been looking at treatment facilities for him,” while added, “he wants to enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

West, who recently dropped out of headlining Coachella, has spoken candidly about his bipolar disorder diagnosis before as well as the difficulty he’s had in dealing with the medical treatment. So it’s a safe bet most everyone is into the idea of Ye getting help.

Last week, reports from someone in Kim Kardashian’s camp said Ye told his ex-wife that he was “going away to get help” in the wake of his pretty much incessant harassment of her and her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

As for where Kanye West will land for his treatment, he’s reportedly considering spots in Arizona, Thailand and Bali. Unfortunately amidst all his shenanigans, and new albums, too many people neglect to remember that West was hospitalized and placed on a psychiatric hold back in 2016. Which was not that long ago.

Kanye West Seeking “Behavioral” Treatment At “Luxury” Facility, Allegedly was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: