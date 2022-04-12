8 Shot, Multiple Injured In Brooklyn Subway Shooting During NYC Rush Hour

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Subway commuting is one of the most shared experiences for millions of New Yorkers on a daily basis. However, it’s not always the safest way to get around the Big Apple given the free-for-all that regularly happens on train platforms — drug use, robberies and assault of all kinds have become commonplace on NYC subways.

A subway station in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn experienced the horrors of that reality earlier this morning after a smoke-filled shooting left eight people wounded and at least 16 injured.

The horrifying video footage captured of the incident (seen above) shows commuters fleeing the train immediately as the doors open. The shooter, who is currently still at large, released a smoke bomb that filled the train cars before firing multiple shots on the packed morning rush hour train. According to AP News, the suspect is described as a male wearing a construction vest and gas mask.

More on this shocking news out of New York City below, via AP:

“Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether the suspect may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals. No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100.”

TMZ clocks the timing of the incident at around 8:30AM, located on the D, N, and R lines that run through the 36th Street station in Sunset Park. If you are anywhere in NYC at this moment, we ask that you stay safe and take all safety precautions while getting around today.

As of now, terrorism is being ruled out by NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

