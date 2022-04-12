Lil Durk ft. Gunna “What Happened To Virgil,” Lil Baby “Right On” & More | Daily Visuals

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It’s been almost six months since the shocking passing of fashion genius Virgil Abloh and needless to say the culture will always remember him while rappers will continue to reference him, and Lil Durk is the latest to give the fashion genius his well-deserved flowers.

Linking up with Gunna for the visuals to “What Happened To Virgil,” Lil Durk starts off the video with an inspirational quote from Virgil Abloh before holding down an airplane runway with his peoples and eventually kicking it with Gunna on the rooftop of a house inside of a building. Yeah, trust us that’s exactly what it sounded like.

Back in the South, Lil Baby looks like he’s more than enjoying the fruits of his labor and in his clip for “Right On” rolls through his hood in a Rolls Royce while some goons run up on some old white fool. Real random.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Papoose featuring Fabolous and Jermaine Dupri, Wiz Khalifa, and more.

LIL DURK FT. GUNNA – “WHAT HAPPENED TO VIRGIL”

LIL BABY – “RIGHT ON”

PAPOOSE FT. FABOLOUS & JERMAINE DUPRI – “I GOT A PLAN”

WIZ KHALIFA – “ICED OUT NECKLACE”

CASKEY – “AVALANCHE”

ACTION BRONSON – “SUBZERO”

DDG – “WHISKEY FREESTYLE”

KALI – “STANDARDS”

KEYU – “ALL DEAD”

