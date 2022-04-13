A New Villain: Peep The New Trailer To ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

On Tuesday (April 12), Netflix finally dropped their first official trailer for the newest season of Stranger Things and judging from the look of things, this fourth installment is going to be one helluva ride.

Taking place six months after the events of season 3, the trailer to Stranger Things season 4 seems to show life getting back to semi-normal in Hawkins, Indiana after that big Battle of Starcourt. Though the Bryers family have now relocated to California in hopes of a new start, their supernatural fighting crew remain in Indy where the threat of the monsters from the Upside Down is still very much alive.

Unfortunately for everyone, Eleven doesn’t seem to have her powers anymore, police chief Jim Hopper ended up in Russia where he’s being tortured just for living (Red Guardian origin story?), and now a new supernatural being from the Upside Down that kind of resembles Skeletor (He-Man villain) has the kids of Hawkins in his crosshairs. Could this be the overlord of the Upside Down? It sure seems like it.

With the Bryers adjusting to life on the Left Coast, Eleven and the Hawkins crew trying to stop the new threat and Hopper on the other side of the world going through it, it’s no wonder this season of Stranger Things has been split into two volumes. There’s a lot of stuff to breakdown throughout an entire season.

Check out the trailer to Stranger Things Season 4 below and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when it Volume 1 streams on May 27 and Volume 2 on July 1.

