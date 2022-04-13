Jordyn Woods And Karl Anthony Towns’ Courtside PDA Kiss Goes Viral

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

NBA star Karl Anthony Towns may be losing on the court, but who cares about fouling out when you get to kiss Jordyn Woods after the game. Despite a less than stellar performance at last night’s Timberwolves vs Clippers game, KAT and Jordyn Woods were trending for their PDA and Jordyn’s courtside style, which she showed off on social media before tip-off.

Jordyn looked fly in a bedazzled Timberwolves jersey and matching blue velvet Pantaboots that hugged every curve.

Woods began trending shortly during the game with fans praising her looks as she sat courtside.

Jordyn and KAT are one of the hottest young couples on the scene. The two got together during the pandemic in 2020 and have been, seemingly, inseparable since. Towns credits Jordyn with helping him deal with the death of eight relatives due to COVID, including his mother.

“I leaned on her because she’s one of the only people who actually know how I was feeling and what I was going through because she was super close with her father just like I was super close with my mother,” Towns told Taraji P. Henson on an episode of “Peace Of Mind With Taraji.” “A woman that meant so much to me in my life left my life to be replaced by another woman to take that spot,” he added.

Jordyn shares the same amount of love for her baller boo. She told PageSix, “If we’re being fully transparent, he and I have been friends for a few years now, and we were just really close friends.” She added, “We would talk all the time about life, about everything, and then after his mother passed, it brought us a lot closer because I had gone through the loss of a parent as well, and so being that crutch for each other, I guess, led to something more, and it’s like being with your best friend.”

