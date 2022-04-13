HomeCelebrity News

Report: ATL Rapper Archie Eversole 'We Ready' Passed Away At 37

 
Report: ATL Rapper Archie Eversole 'We Ready' Passed Away At 37

Close sources to Archie Eversole’s family have confirmed that the ATL rapper has passed away. ‘We Ready’ rapper was 37 years old. The cause of the death has not yet been confirmed.

Remembering The Life Of ATL Rapper ‘We Ready’ Archie Eversole

Archie was an Atlanta, Georgia native. The rapper was known for his hit ‘We Ready’ & his Gold selling album ‘Ride Wit Me Dirty South Style’ in 2002. The ATL legend was chosen to make the theme song for the Atlanta United  MLS club.

Our condolences go out to Archie Eversole’s friends, family & fans. More news to come as the story develops.

