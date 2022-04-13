DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith Oscar Slap In Blunt Fashion

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

While much of the world has moved on from the shocking moment, the Will Smith Oscars slap heard around the world is still on the minds of some. Chiming in with his own thoughts is the former Fresh Prince’s partner DJ Jazzy Jeff, who defended his friend in a very blunt fashion.

DJ Jazzy Jeff was a recent guest for Chicago label Closed Sessions’ Legends Conversation series, and the unavoidable focus on Smith laying hands upon Oscars host Chris Rock was put forth. The Philadelphia DJ didn’t labor too much over his point and got right to the bottom of it.

“Don’t get it twisted that it was something he was proud of. It was a lapse in judgment, you know?” Jazzy Jeff said. “I think the thing that I’ve realized is I don’t know too many people that has had the least amount of lapse of judgment than him.”

Jeff added, “I can name 50 times that he should’ve smacked the sh*t out of somebody and he didn’t. So for him to have a lapse in judgment, he’s human. And I think a lot of the criticism comes from the people who don’t think people like that are human.”

Plenty of entertainers offered their comments on the actions of Smith and there was a considerable amount of harsh criticism and loaded statements made by these outside observers.

Smith has since apologized for the act and resigned from the academy ahead of being banned by the body for 10 years as a punishment for the slap.

