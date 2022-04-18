“Power Book IV: Force” Episode 10 Recap

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

As expected, the season finale of Power Book IV: Force was action packed and left us with our mouths wide open.

The episode began with Tommy (Joseph Sikora) looking for revenge. After his nephew was shot and hospitalized, Tommy called the person he thought was responsible for the hit. Tommy and Vic (Shane Harper) both confidently spoke to each other about the war that is about to ensue. Tommy now has the backing of Mirkovic and the Serbs and the Flynn family has enlisted the help of the Irish Mob, “The Four Horsemen” specifically. One of the horsemen is quickly taken care of by Tommy while trying to engage with a woman he had just met inside Dr. Parker’s Office.

Over at the barbershop, Diamond (Isaac Keys) and Adrienne (Blyth Howard) are having a conversation about the things that have been bothering Diamond when they’re interrupted by a phone call from Jenard (Kris D. Lofton). He asks his older brother where he is and tells him he’d like to parlay with him. Diamond senses that something isn’t right and quickly gets him and Adrienne out of the shop. Diamond watches as Blaxton (Barton Fitzpatrick) and two of his men run into the shop with the intentions of killing him. Diamond catches Blaxton alone, brutally beats him with a bat and gets him to admit that Jenard is indeed the person who ordered the hit on him. After hearing too much of Blaxton’s talk about him becoming soft, Diamond shoots him in the head and then leaves his body on his younger brother’s dining room table.

Although he’s in pretty bad shape, we figure out that D-Mac (Lucien Cambric) is alive. JP (Anthony Fleming) gets to talk to his son for the first time and expresses how he feels like he let him down. Before the conversation can get too far, Tommy arrives. He’s not only taking care of his nephew’s hospital expenses, but he also leaves a big Serb to protect his family while he isn’t there. JP asks Tommy to do two things for him. The first is to swing by Miriam’s house to grab some medical information the doctors need and the second is to find out who shot his son. Tommy agrees but is in for a surprise when he gets to his grandmother’s house. He believes that crackheads have broken into the house but instead, it’s the character we’ve all been waiting for…KATE. After briefly giving each other a hard time, Tommy offers his mother a roll of money to leave. Kate considers it until Tommy informs her that she has a grandson. She demands that Tommy take her to meet him, and after much hesitation, he agrees.

The family reunion would have to wait though, as there was more pressing business Tommy had to handle beforehand. Claudia (Lili Simmons) finally tells her father that Tommy makes Dahlia and she knows exactly where he does it. This is all part of Tommy’s plan though. As soon as the Irish mobsters and Vic show up, all hell breaks loose. At the end of the shooting, only Tommy, Vic, and one horseman remain alive. Claudia realizes she’s been played and knows she has to make another move to try and even the score. In the midst of all that’s going on, Lilliana (Audrey Esparza) urges Dr. Lauryn (Chanel Bell) to get out of town after she gives her a pile of money. Unfortunately, Claudia catches her on her way out and forces her to give them Tommy’s weak spot.

Realizing that he might be in over his head, Jenard goes to some unlikely sources to try and get help. He first visits Mirkovic and offers to give his pipeline back if he assists him in taking out Tommy and Diamond. He agrees to help with the Tommy situation but only if Jenard can figure out a truce between the Serbs and the Flynns. Surprisingly, Walter Flynn (Tommy Flanagan) agrees to work with Jenard, which upsets Vic. He would probably be more enraged if he found out that his sister was cutting deals behind their family’s backs. Claudia tells Jenard that she’s the one behind Dahlia, she has the chemist who makes it and she wants him to distribute it for her. As a trade, Jenard tells Claudia that Tommy didn’t have anything to do with Gloria being killed.

While one brother was working with the Flynns, the other was trying to figure out how to take them out. Tommy and Diamond meet and realize that they have common enemies that need to be taken care of so they agree to team up. With the information she obtained from the doctor, Claudia gets the drop on JP and they eventually kidnap him. They want Tommy’s life for JP’s. Diamond and Tommy act as if Tommy was trying to leave town but was caught by Diamond. Diamond lets everyone know that Jenard tried to kill him and that CBI would be splitting in two which is a surprise to a lot of the soldiers who came alongside Jenard. Jenard attempts to shoot his brother, but his arm is grabbed by a CBI member who doesn’t agree with his action. This causes complete chaos.

Diamond goes after Jenard and Tommy goes after the Flynns. While this happening, Lilianna sneakily takes out a good number of Flynn’s men. Before she can take out Walter though, Claudia shoots Lilianna. Diamond decides not to kill his younger brother. Instead, he tells his brother that they’ll split CBI territory and any soldiers that want to come with, he has to let them. Tommy ends up having Vic at gunpoint while Walter also has JP in the same position. Tommy once again tries to explain to Vic that his father is the one who had a hand in Gloria’s death. It takes Claudia backing Tommy’s claims for Vic to finally believe him. This leads to Tommy and Walter trading JP for Vic. Vic rushes his father but ends up not doing anything while claiming that he is not like Walter.

After things settle down a bit, Tommy immediately runs to Lilianna, who is bleeding out. As Tommy tries to keep her alive, Claudia suggests that she and Tommy can still work out an evenly beneficial business plan but Tommy does not want to hear it. The shot at Lilianna proves to be too much and she dies right there. Tommy states that he was wrong about Lilianna and that she was loyal to the end.

We then are shown some law enforcement workers who are discussing a new player in Chicago. They don’t have his name at the moment but a picture they have is revealed and no surprise here, it’s Tommy. They weren’t the only ones who have gotten wind of Tommy’s war stories. Medina (YES, from the original Power) is now the special agent in charge of the DEA, and guess who works under him? Blanca Rodriguez (YES, the annoying one from the original ‘Power’ and the season two finale of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’). She hips him to the Irish mob being in Chicago and the violence that transpired between the Serbs and the local gangs. Medina isn’t interested though and tells her to give it to the Chicago office but we can be sure that she’s not going to give up that easily.

The season ends with Claudia and Vic taking a shot in honor of Gloria. Vic swears to never trust their father again. Tommy and Diamond come to the conclusion that they’re done messing with Dahlia as they look at Diamond’s small new territory. Tommy basically is in the same spot as he was when he first got to Chicago, trying to take over the whole map. Are Diamond and Tommy officially partners now? How will D-Mac recover from getting shot? Is Kate in Chicago to stay? Will there be a crossover between ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ and ‘Power Book IV: Force’? We’ll have to wait until next year to find out.

How do you like this first season and what did you think about the finale? Let us know in the comments.

“Power Book IV: Force” Episode 10 Recap was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Morning Hustle: