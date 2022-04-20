Asking For A Friend: “My Wife Is Jealous Of My Salary”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend Carlos called in to say that he thinks his own wife is jealous of his new salary. He claims that when the relationship first began, she was the breadwinner but now that his job of only 2 years has given him a significant pay raise he’s noticed a difference in her behavior. Listen to the quick recap below.

We asked the Hustler’s just how our guy Los’ should handle it and the answers might surprise you. Listen below and don’t forget to tune in to The Morning Hustle and “Asking For A Friend” with Headkrack and Lore’l weekdays at 6 AM EST.

